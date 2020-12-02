Expedite allotment of land for construction of ESI hospital: BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2020

Party welcomes the decision of Labour Minister on the issue

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded early action on allotment of land for construction of a 500-bed ESI Hospital at Sheela Nagar here.

The State government has decided to secure land on a war-footing for the hospital project. Welcoming the State government’s decision, BJP district president M. Raveendra thanked Labour Minister G. Jayaram for agreeing to allot the additional land required for the hospital project.

Mr. Raveendra recalled that on April 11, 2016, the then Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya had laid the foundation for construction of a 300-bed hospital at Sheela Nagar in the city. Subsequently, the Union government had decided that a 500-bed ESI Hospital should be built to meet the future needs of the large number of workers in Visakhapatnam region.

The TDP government had not only failed to allot the additional land required for the purpose but also tried to shift the hospital project to Vijayawada, he alleged. He also said that the YSR Congress Party government was also dodging the issue, ever since it came to power.

The consistent efforts of BJP leaders — MLC P.V.N. Madhav and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju — had made the State government agree to demand for allotment of additional land. The BJP district president reiterated the demand for early action on the issue.