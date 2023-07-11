ADVERTISEMENT

Expand services to newly developing areas in Visakhapatnam, District Collector tells bankers

July 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Focus on industrial areas as well as IT zones as many companies, including Infosys, are coming to the city to open their campuses’

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the public and private bankers to expand their branches and services to newly developing areas of the city. The Collector advised them to provide services in industrial areas as well as IT zones as many companies, including Infosys, are coming to the city to open their campuses.

On Tuesday, the Collector held a review meeting on the performance of bankers in relation to loans and services to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Central and State governments, farmers, small scale industry owners and students.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that bankers would certainly play a big role for rapid growth of the city in the next one decade. The government granted house pattas to the eligible persons in every mandal. Many people may opt for loans to complete their houses. So, bankers should help them by granting loans so that their living conditions can be improved, the Collector said. Mr. Mallikarjuna directed the bankers to cooperate with beneficiaries of Jagananna schemes, including petty vendors, who are doing small businesses for livelihood.

‘Exceeded loan targets’

The Visakhapatnam district lead bank manger V.S. Sharma explained to the Collector that the district is in the forefront of granting loans to all the eligible people. By the end of March, 2023, the bankers showed a growth of 266% by giving ₹70,769 crore as advances. An amount of ₹5,554 crore was given as agriculture loans against the target of ₹3,999 crore (139% growth) and MSME sector got ₹10,072 crores loans against the target of ₹7,503 crore (134% growth), he added.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saikanth Varma suggested that bankers should also consider the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses while sanctioning loans. Jagananna housing layouts in Dabbanda and Satyanarayanapuram will be launched next month, he said.

