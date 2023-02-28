Exhibitions, meetings, competitions mark National Science Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Science exhibitions, meetings and talks by scientists and academia marked National Science Day celebrations organised by various educational institutions in the city on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, conducted a national talk to mark the occasion. Radhika Choudary, co-founder and Director, Fryer Energy Services Pvt. Ltd., spoke on the current opportunities in India and the global situation.

An MoU fostering research and development in renewable energy resources was been inked by Fryer Energy and IIPE.

IIPE Director Shalivahan highlighted some of the achievements of the Institute.

Dean R&D Vijay Kumar, and Associate Dean R&D Aparoy and Registrar Ramphal Dwivedi, other faculty and students participated in the event.

The two-day celebrations ‘Saastra-2023’ concluded at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and P.G. Courses (A) at M.V.P. Campus on Tuesday.

V.S.R.K. Prasad, Emeritus Professor of Andhra University, spoke on the importance of Science in Human Life and emerging trends in modern science and its positive impact on the lives of common people.

He motivated students to go for higher studies and take up research activity as a profession for the betterment of the society in India and world over. He made mention of eminent scientists who came from humble back grounds and by their dint of determination achieved their goals through experimentation and relentless effort.

Rajani, Principal, Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and P.G.Courses (A), and A. Anand, Director, M.V.P. Campus, spoke.

Debate and Quiz competitions were conducted and students from several colleges in the city participated.

An exhibition of science models, made by students, was organised at Gayatri Vidya Parishad MLBT School at East Point Colony. The models on water conservation, commercial crops, solar energy, windmills, light house caught the attention of the visitors.

Earlier, Principal K. Madhuravani inaugurated the expo. Science teachers Aruna, Rama and Prasanna were present.