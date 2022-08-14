Exhibition on ‘Horrors of Partition’ organised at Visakhapatnam railway station

Speakers recall the sufferings faced by people during the partition of the country

An exhibition of rare photographs, depicting the sufferings of people during the partition of India, were displayed at the railway station here on Sunday as part of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday.

The objective of the programme was to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of the millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is a reminder to the country that its Independence was preceded by the largest displacement of the human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana said that this was the day which reminds us about the partition tragedy and sacrifices of millions of people prior to getting Independence. MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that there were many unsung men and women who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the liberation of India and faced many hardships during the freedom struggle. The railways played a key role in the freedom struggle, he added.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) said that the city had also played an important role in the non-cooperation movement and Swadeshi movement, and freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju fought against the tyranny of the British rulers.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy spoke on the contribution of Waltair Division since its inception in nation-building. Waltair Division despite the difficult and rough terrain, continues to be the best Division in all aspects, he said. ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, branch officers, staff and public witnessed the grand occasion.

Exhibitions on ‘Horrors of Partition Horrors’ were also organised at various important stations like Vizianagaram and Rayagada. Selfie points of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were also provided at these stations. The dignitaries visited the exhibition and took selfies at selfie point.

Senior Divisional Personnel Officer R.N.A. Parida coordinated the programme