Executive capital will spur growth of north Andhra: YSRCP

Visakhapatnam is ideal palce for setting up the Executive capital and it will pave the way for development of the North Andhra region, YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy said on Tuesday.

Roundtable

Speaking at a roundtable organised by Uttarandhra Backward Castes chaired by Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha BC Cell president Ramanna Patrudu, Mr. Krishna Murthy said the decision of having three capitals was taken to ensure equitable development.

Taking a dig at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for opposing the move, YSRCP city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas alleged that real estate business was carried out in the name of building capital at Amaravati.

Speaking at the roundtable, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would start running the administration from Visakhapatnam in the next two months. “Justice will be done to the Amaravati farmers,” he said.

The government would come up with plans for comprehensive development of the three north Andhra districts, he said. MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy and Kola Guruvulu, Rongali Jagannadham, Pakki Diwakar and others were present.