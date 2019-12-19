Executive capital hint has realtors in upbeat mood

With Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy dropping hints in the Assembly that Visakhapatnam might be made the executive capital of State, the realty sector in the city is in an upbeat mood. The realtors are hoping that the sector would see a boom.

“It is a welcome move and the sector will see a growth, but it may not be immediate. The final decision has to come, which is based on GN Rao Committee’s report. People must understand the fine prints of the move,” said P. Koteswara Rao, former president of CREDAI, Visakhapatnam chapter.

Slowdown effect

Global recession is another factor that may play a role in the growth of the sector. “If Vizag is made the executive capital, there will be a growth in the realty sector, but it may not be immediate or phenomenal. The realty sector would see a steady growth in the next two to three years, as there is global recession and investment may not be fast and big,” explained Mr. Koteswara Rao.

The NRI investment in the city has been good in the past and the realtors expect that it would pick up again, but recession may be a ‘slowdown factor’.

Amaravati factor

Another issue that might pose to be a stumbling block is the Amravati factor. After the TDP government had declared Amravati as the capital city, investment into the realty sector had poured in from all corners to Amravati, Krishna and Guntur. However, after the change in guards in State, uncertainty is prevailing over Amravati. “This uncertainty might deter the investors for some time. But based on the genuineness and intentions of the government, investment will eventually seep in,” said a former revenue official.

If things fall in place, the corridor of growth would be in the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The city has already expanded up to Anakapalle, as areas such as Lankelapalem and Kurmanapalem have become part of the city. Hence, the expansion is likely to be on the Vizianagaram-Srikakulam side, feel the realtors.

“The city will now move beyond PM Palem and Madhurawada towards Vizianagaram. If the capital theory comes true, then Bhogapuram airport will be a certainty and this will spur the growth in that region,” said Mr. Koteswara Rao.

Land prices

As of now, the land rate in PM Palem and Madhurawada is hovering between ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per sq yard and the same for the stretches abutting the NH16 towards Vizianagaram and Srikakulam is around ₹10,000 per sq yard.

Further, Visakhapatnam is primarily a city of the middle income groups and people hope that government would launch initiatives in developing the housing sector. “MVP Colony was promoted by the government. Many such colonies were developed by the then government and similar initiatives should be initiated,” said P. Seetaramaraju, a senior citizen, who was also part of the then Town Planning Trust.

Government support

Many feel that there are a lot of government land in Visakhapatnam, which needs to be tapped. “The government initiatives for the MIG, HIG and LIG sector can bring in private investments,” said S. Srinivas, a realtor.

At the same time, many opine that government bodies such as Housing Board and VMRDA should revert back to the lottery system, instead of auctioning the land. “Auctioning can be manipulated to benefit a few,” said Mr. Seetaramaraju.