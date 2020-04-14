Excise officials raid bar and restaurants, wine shops

Officials from the Excise and Prohibition Department conducted raids on bars and restaurants and government wine shops to verify if there are any irregularities during the lockdown period in the district on Tuesday.
According to the officials, the raids were conducted following orders from higher-ups based on allegations that a few outlets were selling liquor at higher prices in black-market, taking advantage of closure of wine shops as part of the lockdown due to COVID-19.
Teams of the Excise officials are verifying records and the stock in the liquor outlets, before the lockdown and as on date. As per the Excise officials, there are about 116 bar and restaurants, and nearly 420 wine shops in the district. The raids are going to be continued for two more days.
