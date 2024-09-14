Excise officials pour milk on CM’s portrait for scrapping Special Enforcement Bureau

As per the call given by the Andhra Pradesh Excise & Prohibition Employees JAC, the staff of Excise and Prohibition Department on Saturday expressed their appreciation by pouring milk on the portraits of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra for scrapping the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) system that was created by the previous YSRCP government, according to the JAC general secretary Bodapati Narasimhulu, in a release here. They hailed the action of the present coalition government on the issue.