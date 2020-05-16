Excise Department to witness major reforms

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2020 22:54 IST

Around 40 shops likely to be closed soon, says official

The Excise and Prohibition Department will be witnessing major reforms following the government’s decision to prohibit liquor and also tackling major issues. Officials have sent a proposed list of liquor outlets which can be closed in the district, after the State government’s decision to reduce 13% liquor outlets in the State as part of a phased prohibition.

The State government has already reduced nearly 20% of wine shops last year. Very recently, the government has decided not only to increase prices, but also to reduce 13% more liquor shops.

“Earlier, there were nearly 400 wine shops in the district. In the first phase, nearly 80 wine shops have been removed. At present, there are nearly 320 wine shops, in which around 40 to 45 shops will be closed as per the State government’s directives,” said a senior official from the Excise Department.

He said that the government is yet to give its nod to the proposal. If everything goes as per plan, around 40 shops will be closed by the end of May or the first week of June, the officer added.

Special Enforcement Bureau

The personnel from the Excise and Prohibition Department will be distributed to the newly department — Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) for every district.

Rahul Dev Singh has been transferred to Visakhapatnam (Rural) and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). ASP (Admin) Visakhapatnam Rural, Ajitha Vejendla was posted as ASP (SEB) Visakhapatnam City. Mr. Vineet Brijlal has been appointed as Commissioner, SEB, and will lead the department in curbing illicit distillation, smuggling of alcohol and also controlling illegal sand mining.

According to a senior official from the Excise Department, nearly 60 to 70% of excise staff will be deputed to the SEB, which would be focussing on enforcement, while the rest would handle administration works.