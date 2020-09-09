Visakhapatnam

Exams postponed

Director, School of Distance Education, Andhra University, P. Hari Prakash, in a release on Wednesday said that the B.A./B.Com.Common Entrance Examinations which are scheduled to be held on September 13, have been postponed due to the COVID-19. He said that the new examination date will be intimated later. For further details, the students may contact 7702257811 / 0891-2844162 / 2754966 / 2844143 / 2844142 / 2550223.

