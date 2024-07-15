ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-serviceman murdered in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 15, 2024 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A person named V. Appalanaidu, an ex-serviceman, aged around 40 years, was brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Sri Krishna Nagar Road at Jaggu Junction under Gajuwaka police station limits on Monday night.

As per reports, about two persons have reportedly chased and attacked him with sharp-edged objects on his neck and other parts of the body. Appalanaidu died on the spot and was found in pool of blood.

Gajuwaka police and senior police officials have visited the crime scene. More details including the whereabouts of the victim are yet to be ascertained.

Sources from police suspect land disputes to be the reason for the murder.

