Ex-CBI official V.V. Lakshminarayana to contest Vizag Lok Sabha seat as an Independent

December 24, 2022 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

JD Foundation convener Priyanka Dandi to contest from Visakhapatnam East constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader V.V. Lakshminarayana. File photo | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Former Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) V.V. Lakshminarayana will contest as an Independent candidate from Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency. The decision was taken at a meeting of the members of JD Foundation and his well-wishers, according to the JD Foundation coordinator Jagan Murari.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Murari said that though Mr. Lakshminarayana was invited by many parties, he had decided not to join them due to ideological differences. Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh has remained without a capital and a State with fiscal deficit. The Centre has gone back on its assurances on granting of special status to A.P., the release said.

While failing to grant various projects to A.P., the Centre is trying to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). A legal fight has been launched against the undemocratic decision of the Centre on VSP, and the matter is in the AP High Court, the release said.

The decision to contest from Visakhapatnam was taken to raise the issue of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, a full-fledged railway zone and implementation of the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act-2014. Apart from raising these issues in Parliament, the legal battle would also be continued to achieve them, according to the release.

The JD Foundation has already done some work for the development of KGH. The education sector was suffering due to the lopsided policies of the governments, and the agenda would also be to strengthen the education sector and for the development of farmers. The Foundation has already tken 12 acres of agricultural fields on lease at Dharmavaram village near Rajamahendravaram and cultivation was being done on it to know the problems of the farmers. Meetings were already held with several Rythu Sanghams, the release said, adding that JD Foundation convener Priyanka Dandi would contest from Visakhapatnam East constituency in the Assembly elections.

