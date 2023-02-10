Evicted hawkers will be allotted space at vending zones: GVMC

February 10, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Amid allegations from opposition parties and workers unions over the removal of hawkers from various places which would hit their only source of income, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the corporation will ensure that all the hawkers who are being removed from the footpaths and roads will be provided alternative space at ‘Hawkers/Vending Zones’, which would be created in the next few weeks.

He also said that the civic body’s main intention is to clear encroached footpaths and make sure that they are used by the pedestrians alone. He also stated that not just the hawkers even shopkeepers, commercial establishments and all those who have deliberately encroached the footpaths and roads should clear them.

In an interaction with the media at GVMC office here on Thursday, Commissioner P Raja Babu said that if the GVMC intends to target only G-20 meeting, the officials would have asked the vendors not to open shops for some days during the meeting. But we are thinking in a larger view by setting up vending zones as permanent solution to address increasing hawkers,” he said

A coordination committee involving Town planning department, Urban Community Development (UCD) wing, Zonal Commissioners was formed to identify isolated areas, vacant places, grounds and sites to set up ‘hawkers zones’, where the street vendors working in the area can be accommodated. The list of hawkers zone in all the zones will be released in the next few days, he said.

““Even if any area do not have a vacant space or ground, we would select a road with huge margin and less traffic and allow the hawkers to set up their stalls over there. We would arrange sign boards and provide proper place to the hawkers and put efforts to maintain it neatly. Ward welfare secretary in every sachivalayam is being given the responsibility to ensure footpaths in the ward are not encroached and clean,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the GVMC is about to give facelift to few more beaches at Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar with all facilities for tourists just like R.K beach, Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam. These new beaches will also have visitors in the coming days. The hawkers who are being displaced from the existing areas may also set their stalls at the new beaches also, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT