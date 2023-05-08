Everyone should work together to create drug-free society, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

May 08, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Monday said that the goal of the police is to create a drug-free society and there is a need for every individual, NGOs, educational institutions and communities to work together to achieve the goal. The city police have launched anti-drug and anti-ganja campaign, as part of which they have conducted an awareness programme at an engineering college at Duvvada.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Trivikrama Varma said that usage of drugs and ganja would not only affect health, but also affect family relations and would further lead to financial distress. Youth should focus on building their careers, study well, get good jobs and take care of their family, but they should not get attracted to drugs, he advised the students.

The Police Commissioner interacted with the students and told them about the Sections of the law under which action would be initiated on them, if they start indulging in such activities.

The police personnel released a poster regarding the anti-drug and ganja campaign on the occasion.

Renowned psychologist M.V.R. Raju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) K. Anand Reddy, college management and staff were present.