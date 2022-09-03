Even PSUs not following minimum wage norms, CITU tells parliamentary panel in Visakhapatnam

‘Safety audit is also not being conducted on a regular basis in many companies’

A delegation of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) met the Chairman and Members of Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, and submitted a memorandum, highlighting the labour issues, here on Saturday.

The committee headed by MP Mahtab Bhartruhari, is on a visit to the city.

The CITU delegation from Visakhapatnam led by R.K.S.V. Kumar, general secretary, K.M. Srinivas, president, and K . Jyotiswara Rao and K.M. Kumar Mangalam, AP Public Sector Coordination Committee members, informed Mr. Mahtab that even PSUs were not following the basic minimum wage norms.

If the PSUs do not follow, nothing much can be expected from the private sector, said Mr. Kumar.

Interacting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee, the CITU members alleged that organisations such as Visakhpatnam Port Authority and HPCL, were paying the wages notified under unskilled workers to semi-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled workers.

They also informed Mr. Mahtab, that many of the companies were not following the basic safety norms and safety audit was also not being conducted on a regular basis.

They also spoke about non-payment of bonus, ESI and PF contribution and holiday wages.

Mr. Mahtab assured to look into the issues.