Even as GVMC bats for eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaviti, hundreds of PoP idols are being made in Visakhapatnam

September 03, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Despite awareness, a number of artisans or idol makers from the city have been preparing Ganesh idols using plaster of Paris (PoP) in Visakhapatnam. Already a large number of pandal associations from various areas have been booking the idols made of PoP. However, keeping in view the environmental pollution, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in coordination with the Pollution Control Board (PCB), is planning to take steps to recycle all the idols made with PoP. Besides, it also mulling to impose a fine against those setting up pandals with Ganesh idols using PoP.

With just two weeks to go for Vinayaka Chaviti, artists from many areas have received bulk orders for preparing Ganesh idols made of PoP. In many areas, the artists are in final stages of completing the idols.

Ganesh (Name changed), an artist from Odisha, has been making idols using PoP for the last five months in the city. He said that with 10-member staff, he had managed to complete around 300 idols of various sizes. “We have idols with prices starting from ₹300 to ₹18,000. Many of them were pre-orders and we are hopeful of sale of other idols as the festival is round the corner,” he said.

Sudheer (name changed), another idol maker from One Town, a native of West Bengal, said that the decision to not to make PoP idols is too late and they have not received any particular instructions. “We do not prepare idols in a week or two weeks. Works for the idols have been going on for some months,” he said, adding that he has prepared more than 250 idols.

K. Jagadeesh, a pandal association member from Zone II, said that they have ordered for an idol made of PoP only, instead of clay. “Idols made with PoP look shiny, attractive and are also strong compared to clay idols. Since the last few years, we have been installing clay idols only. But this year, we have jointly decided to go for PoP idol. If we are asked to pay penalty, we are ready to pay,” he said

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation is planning to allow Ganesh pandals with clay idols at a very low fee. There are plans to impose a fine and also put some restrictions on the pandals with PoP Ganesh idols, he said.

“Our only motto is to encourage clay idols and discourage PoP idols in view of environmental pollution. However, final decisions related to Ganesh Puja will be taken only after a meeting with the members of the council,” he said.

Mr. Saikanth Varma also said that the GVMC will try to see that the idols prepared by PoP do not enter the market and be sent for recycling. He also assured that the corporation would also try to financially assist the artists with the help of NGOs.

“The GVMC will also partner with civil societies and NGOs to come up large-scale awareness campaigns to create awareness on using only clay Ganesh idols. In the recent meeting, many NGOs have informed us that they would distribute thousands of clay idols to public, which is a great sign,” he added.

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that some NGOs are ready to train the artists to prepare clay idols.