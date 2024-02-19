European Commission team reviews performance of Marine Monitoring Laboratory at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

February 19, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A three-member team of the European Commission (EC) visited Andhra University on Monday to review the performance of the Marine Monitoring Laboratory (MML) that was set up two years ago with the EC sponsorship at the AU Marine Living Resources (MLR) Department on the university campus.

The team consists of Prof. Jose Luis Acuna of the University of Oviedo (Spain), Prof. Georgios Georgiou of the University of Cyprus and Dr Beatriz Tintore of the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation (Greece).

The team members met Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, who felicitated them after informing about the performance of MML.

Speaking to The Hindu, the MLR department professor P. Janakiram said that the MML was established two years ago to train research scholars, environmentalists and those working on marine pollution. The lab can be used to examine the presence of microplastics in the marine environment.

“Sixty-five persons from various States (Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra) including research scholars and officials from GVMC were trained on detection of microplastics in marine waters with the help of MML lab,” said Prof. Janakiram.

He said that the EC team visited the department during their three-day visit to review the functioning of the lab and further requirements from the Commission, which works on measures to curb marine pollution globally.

