Etikoppaka toy stalls inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Colourful lacquer and wooden toys from Etikoppaka will greet passengers alighting and going to board trains on platform no. 1 and platform no. 8 (Gnanapuram side) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The toy stalls have been launched by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) in association with Etikoppakka Lacquer and Wooden Toy Manufactures Mutually Aided Co-operative Society Ltd.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated the stalls, set up under the ‘One Station, One Product’ concept, on Friday.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K/ Tripathi, Senior DCM-II Preethi Rana, DCM Urwashi Kumari, ACM GD Sarkar, ACM M. Chakravorthy and Station Director Manabesh Mishra were present.

Visakhapatnam is the first station in E Co R to implement the “One Station One Product” concept. The objective of the concept is to make each railway station a promotional hub and a showcase destination for a local product, thereby giving a major boost to local industries. The concept of “One station One Product” was announced by the Union government in the recent budget.

Etikoppakka wooden products are made with Ankudu Karra (Wrightia tinctoria) tree and coated with lacquer colors by hundreds of local artisans of Etikoppakka village of Yellamachili mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

It is being promoted by Waltair Division as a pilot project for 15 days under ‘One station One Product (OSOP)‘ scheme of Central government aimed at supporting local products and artisans and enhancing their income.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anup Satpathy said that the railway station would act as a marketing hub for the promotion and uplift of local products. Initially it would be take up as a pilot project for 15 days. Visakhapatnam railway station was identified in entire East Coast Railway zone for implementation.

After the successful completion of this pilot project, a policy would be formulated for further implementation of this concept.