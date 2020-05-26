Essentials distributed to poor women

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 May 2020 23:42 IST

Tata Relief Committee on Tuesday distributed 100 dry ration kits worth ₹1 lakh to poor women under Kalanjiya Samakhya through the Dhan Foundation. The kits contain 10 kg rice, other essential commodities and three cakes of soap. The poor and those not having ration cards were identified for the distribution. Foundation Regional Coordinator K. Ramaprabha and other leaders participated.

