Essentials distributed to migrant workers: Collector

A total of 9,435 migrant workers from various States, who were stuck in different mandals of the district due to the lockdown, were provided essential commodities, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The commodities were purchased at prices fixed by the price monitoring committee, under the supervision of Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar, District Manager Civil Supplies and the Super Bazaar MD. Each worker was given 10 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 3 kg wheat flour, one litre oil, 500 gm salt, 250 gm chilli powder, 250 gm turmeric powder, 2 kg onions and 2 kg potatoes.

The migrant workers included: 5,837 from Odisha, 1,055 from Bihar, 1,032 from Jharkhand, 736 from West Bengal and 328 from Uttar Pradesh apart from other States like MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The Collector said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has adopted a humanistic approach and allocated funds for purchase of essential commodities for the migrant labourers in view of the lockdown.