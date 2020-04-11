Essentials distributed to differently-abled

Kailasagiri Kalanjiya Samakhya and Dhan Foundation with the support of Reliance Foundation on Saturday distributed kits of essential commodities to 135 differently-abled as relief during the lockdown.
Beneficiaries belonged to Arilova, Vinayaknagar, Rajendranagar, Amarnagar, Venkateswara Colony and Muslim Tatichetlapalem. Each kit contains eight kg rice, one kg dal, one kg sugar, one litre cooking oil, salt, turmeric and chilli powder.
Dhan Foundation Regional Coordinator Ramaprabha and Samakhya coordinator Ram Kumar participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.