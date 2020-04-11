Essentials distributed to differently-abled

Kailasagiri Kalanjiya Samakhya and Dhan Foundation with the support of Reliance Foundation on Saturday distributed kits of essential commodities to 135 differently-abled as relief during the lockdown.

Beneficiaries belonged to Arilova, Vinayaknagar, Rajendranagar, Amarnagar, Venkateswara Colony and Muslim Tatichetlapalem. Each kit contains eight kg rice, one kg dal, one kg sugar, one litre cooking oil, salt, turmeric and chilli powder.

Dhan Foundation Regional Coordinator Ramaprabha and Samakhya coordinator Ram Kumar participated.