Essentials distributed to auto drivers

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday gave away essential commodities to auto drivers at Chandana function hall at Venkojipalem. He lauded the services of auto drivers.
The MP said the State government extended help to the poor by providing them essential commodities and ₹1,000.
Minister of Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao hoped the gesture would help them during the lockdown.
Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajaratnam participated.
