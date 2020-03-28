Essential commodities to be given through FP shops from Sunday

The supply of essential commodities through fair price (FP shops), also known as ration depots, for the month of April will be done from March 29 (Sunday), as part of the measures being taken by the government to check the spread of COVID-19.

Rice and red gram will be given free. Instead of taking the thumb impression of the card holder through EPOS, the essential commodities will be supplied after taking the fingerprints of the VRO/VRA. The distribution of commodities, In case of FP shops located in congested areas, distribution should be done from nearby open areas in consultation with the Assistant Civil Supply Officer/Tahsildar.

Cardholders are advised not to come in groups and to observe social distancing norms. There is no cause for worry as the supply will be done from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, till April 15. There are 1,706 FP shops in rural areas and 487 in urban areas of the district. There are 8,25,808 cardholders in rural and 4,19,521 in urban areas.

17,500 Metric Tonnes of rice, 1,250 MTs of red gram, 800 MTs of sugar and 300 MTs of wheat has already been transported to the 2,193 FP shops. The cardholders should be divided into clusters by the officials concerned in association with the village/ward volunteers concerned and timings fixed for distribution to each cluster to prevent overcrowding at the shops.

Cardholders can get their supplies from the shop nearest to their residence through the ‘portability option’. A Control Room would be opened to monitor the supplies and to clarify the doubts of cardholders. The consumers have been asked to carry umbrellas not only to protect themselves from the hot sun but also to maintain the social distancing norm to check the spread of COVID-19.

Children and those above 55 years of age should avoid going to the FP shops in view of the threat of the virus.