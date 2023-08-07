Espionage case booked against Vizag steel plant’s CISF constable allegedly honey-trapped by Pak. spy

August 07, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant police have registered a case of espionage under the Official Secrets Act 1923 against a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable working at the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant here. He was identified as Kapil Kumar Jagadeesh Bhai Devumurari.

CISF inspector Saravanan Sreenivasan made the complaint at the local police station, alleging that the constable was in touch with a woman Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) named Tamisha, who had honey-trapped him. He allegedly provided classified information related to the CISF and the steel plant to the PIO through a phone number provided by the woman some months ago, he said in the complaint.

“We have not taken the accused into custody, but seized three mobile phones from him. We are sending them to the forensic lab in Vijayawada. After receiving the report, we will take a decision on the case. If there is any evidence regarding the allegations in the complaint, the case will be handed over to the Central intelligence agencies,” a senior police official told The Hindu.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Anand Reddy said that they registered the crime under Sections 4 and 9 r/w 3 of the Official Secrets Act. and were investigating the matter.

The police sources said that the accused had been in contact with the woman for the past few months. On a suspicion, the CISF team kept a close watch on the constable’s movements since July. On August 5, they made the formal complaint with the police.

