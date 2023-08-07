HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Espionage case booked against Vizag steel plant’s CISF constable allegedly honey-trapped by Pak. spy

He has been accused of leaking sensitive information to the Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) named Tamisha, three mobile phones seized from him sent to forensic lab

August 07, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant police have registered a case of espionage under the Official Secrets Act 1923 against a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable working at the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant here. He was identified as Kapil Kumar Jagadeesh Bhai Devumurari.

CISF inspector Saravanan Sreenivasan made the complaint at the local police station, alleging that the constable was in touch with a woman Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) named Tamisha, who had honey-trapped him. He allegedly provided classified information related to the CISF and the steel plant to the PIO through a phone number provided by the woman some months ago, he said in the complaint.

“We have not taken the accused into custody, but seized three mobile phones from him. We are sending them to the forensic lab in Vijayawada. After receiving the report, we will take a decision on the case. If there is any evidence regarding the allegations in the complaint, the case will be handed over to the Central intelligence agencies,” a senior police official told The Hindu.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Anand Reddy said that they registered the crime under Sections 4 and 9 r/w 3 of the Official Secrets Act. and were investigating the matter.

The police sources said that the accused had been in contact with the woman for the past few months. On a suspicion, the CISF team kept a close watch on the constable’s movements since July. On August 5, they made the formal complaint with the police.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime / espionage and intelligence / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.