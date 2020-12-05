Eruption of flames from pipe creates panic

Mild tension prevailed after flames erupted from a pipe followed by thick smoke billowing out at an industry in Malkapuram area here on Friday. As the smoke was visible from the terraces of houses, people living in residential areas in the vicinity panicked. They heaved a sigh of relief after police informed them that there was nothing to worry about and it was just a regular smoke released into the atmosphere.
Meanwhile, the body of 35-year-old Ramesh Kumar Tagore, a native of Bihar, a contract worker, who died in a wall collapse at an industry on Thursday night at Malkapuram, was retrieved from the debris. The body was sent to post-mortem. Police said that autopsy is yet to be conducted since his family members have not reached the city. It may be remembered that two persons were also injured in the incident.
