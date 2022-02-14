Epilepsy patients continue to face social stigma, say doctors

International Epilepsy Day is celebrated on February 14

International Epilepsy Day is celebrated on February 14

Epilepsy is caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The disturbed electrical impulses will cause seizures. The underlying cause of such activity has to be thoroughly evaluated for correct diagnosis and treatment of the problem.

“The underlying factors can include sudden metabolic changes in the body like abrupt increase/decrease in sugar levels, excessive vomittings or motions or structural conditions like meningitis and infections in the head, which can spread to the brain,” Dr. MV Vijay Sekhar, designated Professor of Neurosurgery, Andhra Medical College (AMC), told The Hindu on the occasion of World Epilepsy Day.

“Brain tumors can also cause pressure in the adjoining normal brain and result in seizures. In such cases removal of the tumor and using Anti Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) can reverse the condition. When the underlying cause cannot be identified, the condition can be managed by the lifelong use of drugs by the patient.”

“The patient has to be evaluated based on CT scan/MRI, depending on the need. The origin of the seizure, i.e., from which side of the brain, the abnormal electrical impulses are emanating can be known with the help of an Electro Encephalo Graph (EEG). The other tests include Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), which reveal the metabolic functioning of the brain,” says Dr. Vijay Sekhar.

“The first-aid for epileptic patients is to shift the patient to a safe place, allow adequate ventilation and turn the head to one side. The turning of the head to one side is to allow the froth coming out of the mouth to come freely. Otherwise, it can enter the lungs and choke the patient. A handkerchief or any available cloth should be rolled and kept in the mouth of the patient to prevent him/her from biting their tongue,” he says.

“A single seizure does not signify epilepsy and epilepsy is defined as having two or more unprovoked seizures. Misunderstanding, discrimination and social stigma continue in many countries even today impacting the quality of life for people, living with the disorder, and their families. The causes can be divided into structural, genetic, infectious, metabolic and unknown,” according to K. Atchiyya Naidu, consultant neuro surgeon, KIMS ICON Hospital.