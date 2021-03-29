EPFO to hold grievance meet on April 12

The next ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF near you’ will be held at Regional PF Office, Marripalem Vuda layout, here on April 12.

All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers as well as employers (both exempted and un-exempted establishments) and other stakeholders of Visakhapatnam district having any grievances/issues are hereby requested to bring the same before the Regional P.F. Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, on or before April 6, according to Assistant PF Commissioner Abdul Khader.

The grievances/issues pertaining to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts may be preferred at the respective districts offices on or before April 6. The grievances or other issues may be addressed to the Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Nidhi Aapke Nikat) Visakhapatnam duly superscribing as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’. They may register their grievances either through post / Courier / Fax No.0897-2558734 I E-mail address ro.vizag@epfindia.gov.in

Further, any PF member requiring assistance in transferring/settlement/tracing out his/her unclaimed accounts may also apply with proof of last employment/PF A/C No./at least with details of the establishment last served. Specific time slots are allotted according to the classification of stakeholders of EPFO. Subscribers – 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; employers(unexempted establishments) – 3 to 4 p.m. and employers(exempted establishments) – 4 to 5 p.m.