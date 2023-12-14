ADVERTISEMENT

EPDCL tops in energy conservation measures

December 14, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chief Managing Director Prudhvi Tej spoke about the energy efficiency achievements during a teleconference with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Chief Executive Officer Vishal Kapoor as part of Energy Conservation Week, according to a release here on Wednesday.

Mr. Tej said that the Discom’s commitment to providing 24x7 power supply has yielded a commendable 10% increase in per capita consumption across all sectors. The strategic procurement of power through renewable sources has not only bolstered internal efficiency but has also enabled extending cost-effective tariffs to consumers, resulting in an impressive 8.7% increase in consumer growth, he added.

The Discom also effectively managed technical and commercial losses, showcasing a reduction from 6.68% in 2018-19 to an impressive 5.14% up to September 2023, he added.

