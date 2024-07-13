EPDCL starts pre-monsoon survey to ensure uninterrupted power supply by fixing networking faults

Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL) started pre-monsoon inspection survey of its electricity network in its five circles of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru, an official release said here on Saturday.

Under this survey, around 500 power feeders (both 33kv and 11kv) were identified to check any faults in the supply system.

EPDCL chairman and managing director I. Pridhvi Tej said that the aim of the survey is to identify network problems and fix them quickly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during monsoon.

The survey team examines the power lines overlapped on tree branches, loose wires, corroded poles, damage in insulators, short poles, touching tree branches due to wind etc, he added.

People can also bring it to the notice of the Discom through the toll-free number 1912, he added.

