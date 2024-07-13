GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPDCL starts pre-monsoon survey to ensure uninterrupted power supply by fixing networking faults

People can also bring it to the notice of the Discom any problem through toll-free number 1912, says CMD

Published - July 13, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL) started pre-monsoon inspection survey of its electricity network in its five circles of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru, an official release said here on Saturday.

Under this survey, around 500 power feeders (both 33kv and 11kv) were identified to check any faults in the supply system.

EPDCL chairman and managing director I. Pridhvi Tej said that the aim of the survey is to identify network problems and fix them quickly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during monsoon.

The survey team examines the power lines overlapped on tree branches, loose wires, corroded poles, damage in insulators, short poles, touching tree branches due to wind etc, he added.

People can also bring it to the notice of the Discom through the toll-free number 1912, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.