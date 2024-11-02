GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPDCL officials assure power connections within 15 days to tribals of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh

Following a report published in The Hindu on October 31, officials visit both China Konela and Buriga hamlets

Updated - November 02, 2024 12:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
EPDCL officials interacting with the tribals of Buriga and China Konela of Anantagiri mandal in ASR district on Friday

EPDCL officials interacting with the tribals of Buriga and China Konela of Anantagiri mandal in ASR district on Friday

A team of officials from the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) visited the China Konela and Buriga tribal hamlets of Anantagiri mandal in ASR district on Friday and assured the tribals of power connections within the next 15 days.

The tribal people said that officials from EPDCL, SE G.N. Prasad, DE A.V.N. Appa Rao, AD S. Suresh Kumar and AE Lingeswara Swamy, visited the two tribal hamlets reacting to the report published in The Hindu on October 31 (Thursday). The officials informed them they need not submit their caste certificates for household power connections and that their Aadhaar cards will suffice.

The tribals staged a protest at Kasipatnam sub-station on October 30 (Wednesday) and said that the AE had given power connections to only four households but claimed that connections were given in both the hamlets.

Tribals of the two villages had lodged a complaint at the APEPDCL CMD’s office in Visakhapatnam on September 30 alleging that the Anantagiri AE was providing incorrect information. When the higher officials asked the AE about it, he claimed that only four persons had submitted their Aadhar cards and caste certificates, while the remaining had not submitted the same.

“While 23 households had submitted their caste certificates and Aadhaar cards two months ago, the AE lied that only four persons had submitted the documents. The tribals staged a protest on the night of Deepavali,” CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao told The Hindu on November 1 (Friday).

Published - November 02, 2024 12:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.