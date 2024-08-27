EPDCL employee is chairman of AP Vidyuth OC & BC Employees JAC

Vizag-based EPDCL senior employee Polaki Srinivasa Rao has been elected as chairman of Andhra Vidyuth BC & OC Employees Joint Action Committee at a general body meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday, according to a release here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Anuradha is general secretary, K. Srinivas (convener) and M. Ramakrishna (co-convener).

The committee was formed to fight for their rights in ‘rule of reservations’ among others in promotions of power utilities of the AP State government.

“We will hold district level meetings shortly on the issues to be brought to the notice of the authorities on the `promotions’,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.