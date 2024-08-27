ADVERTISEMENT

EPDCL employee is chairman of AP Vidyuth OC & BC Employees JAC

Published - August 27, 2024 12:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Vizag-based EPDCL senior employee Polaki Srinivasa Rao has been elected as chairman of Andhra Vidyuth BC & OC Employees Joint Action Committee at a general body meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday, according to a release here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Anuradha is general secretary, K. Srinivas (convener) and M. Ramakrishna (co-convener).

The committee was formed to fight for their rights in ‘rule of reservations’ among others in promotions of power utilities of the AP State government.

“We will hold district level meetings shortly on the issues to be brought to the notice of the authorities on the `promotions’,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US