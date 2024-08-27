GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPDCL employee is chairman of AP Vidyuth OC & BC Employees JAC

Published - August 27, 2024 12:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Vizag-based EPDCL senior employee Polaki Srinivasa Rao has been elected as chairman of Andhra Vidyuth BC & OC Employees Joint Action Committee at a general body meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday, according to a release here on Monday.

V. Anuradha is general secretary, K. Srinivas (convener) and M. Ramakrishna (co-convener).

The committee was formed to fight for their rights in ‘rule of reservations’ among others in promotions of power utilities of the AP State government.

“We will hold district level meetings shortly on the issues to be brought to the notice of the authorities on the `promotions’,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

