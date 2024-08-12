Environment Ministry urged to intervene to prevent further damage to Erra Matti Dibbalu

Former Secretary to the Government of India, E.A.S. Sarma, has sought the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to depute an expert team to assess the environmental damage caused to the national geo-heritage site of Erra Matti Dibbalu (EMD), the rare natural formation of red sand dunes, close to the sea coast near Bheemunipatnam.

In a letter to the Secretary MoEFCC Leela Nandan on Monday, August 12, Mr. Sarma noted that the sand dunes, formed over millions of years, have been mercilessly flattened. It is a serious environmental crime of a mind-boggling proportion.

The EMD consisted of an elaborate naturally formed rainwater drainage system, red sand dunes of environmentally fragile nature, and a fairly significant cover of vegetation. As a result of the wanton, irresponsible destruction, all those natural resources have been lost forever. The EMD supports rich bio-resources and the associated bio-diversity that has also been damaged irreversibly.

The team may comprise of a representative of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the local Conservator of Forests and the local chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) represented by its convener Rajasekhar Reddy, an eminent geologist familiar with the heritage value of the feature.

MoEFCC may recover the full cost of the environmental damage from Bheemunipatnam Mutually Aided Co-operative Building Society (BMACBS) and may also impose a deterrent penalty on the society for their brazen conduct.

MoEFCC may, in consultation with INTACH, GSI and the District Collector of Visakhapatnam, put in place a comprehensive set of measures to protect the residual portion of EMD for the present and future generations.

Mr. Sarma noted that the local administration, some years ago, allotted a part of a huge stretch of government land, without identifying boundaries, in favour of BMACBS for a housing colony, without caring to protect the geo-heritage characteristics of the feature. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently issued approval for a housing layout, subject to pre-conditions to be fulfilled by BMACBS before starting any construction work. Those conditions included the requirement of prior Environment Impact Appraisal and Environment Clearance under the Environment (Protection) Act (EPA) and CRZ clearance as parts of the lay-out are located within the fragile portion of CRZ-I.

The BMACBS took the law into its hands without fulfilling the prescribed conditions, including obtaining a statutory Environment Clearance (EC) and without prior approval under CRZ notification and destroyed 50-60% of the EMD, evidently through connivance with some local officials.

He appealed to the MEFCC to act firmly and urgently to ensure that the residual portion of the geo-heritage site was not lost.