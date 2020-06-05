Visakhapatnam

Environment centre proposed in Andhra University

It will start its operations very soon, says Vice-Chancellor

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy proposed for setting up of Centre for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change (CESCC), here on Friday. He said that the main objective of the centre is to discharge AU’s societal responsibility through active participation in holistic growth and development of the State.

Mr. Prasada Reddy said that the centre would try to address the issues of government organisations / department and local industries for better environmental management. It would also take up projects for the development of innovative research and incubation of outcomes for the benefit of the environment and society. AU was always and will be in the forefront towards discharging its societal responsibilities. The centre would start its operations very soon, he said. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Professor Bala Prasad were among those present.

