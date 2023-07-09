Entry fee will not be collected at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, says IT Minister

July 09, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Amid stiff opposition from the members of opposition parties and several organisations, I.T Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that no entry fee will be collected from visitors at the Rushikonda Beach.

The Minister admitted that there was a proposal from the Central Government to collect charges from the visitors, but the State government has no such plans.

Speaking to the media, Mr Amarnath said that the Central Government has proposed the idea of collecting entry fee at ‘Blue Flag’ beaches for further development of these beaches with all facilities with the revenue generated through it. However, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP North Andhra Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy had discussed about it and decided to bear the expenses, instead of collecting from the visitors.

“Either the State Government, Tourism department or AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will bear the expense and develop the tourist spot, but will not collect any charges from the tourists,” he added.

Two days ago, a release from the Tourism Department stated that a charge of ₹20 will be collected from visitors entering Rushikonda Beach, while it is free for children below 10 years of age. The authorities claimed that the charges are being collected for the maintenance and creation of better amenities at the hotspot. The tourists can avail the facility of drinking water, toilets, swimming arena, children’s park and open gym facility, the tourism officials added.

Ever since the announcement was made, members of Telugu Desam Party, CPI(M) and various resident welfare association members condemned it, and demanded that the government roll back the decision.

