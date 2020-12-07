Visakhapatnam

Entries invited for Telugu essay competition

An essay writing competition in Telugu for final year degree students is being organised by the BV Foundation for Peace and Harmony, a member group of the International Association for Religious Freedom in connection with World Human Rights Day to be held on December 10. The essays can be written on topics like equality, freedom, peace, dignity, prosperity and justice. The essay should not exceed 1,000 words and should be certified by the Principal of the college. The entries should reach the secretary Narava Prakasa Rao at LIG-10, APHB Colony, Seethammadhara by December 10.

