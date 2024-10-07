GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Entries invited for Military Photo Exhibition

Interested photojournalists can submit a maximum of three photographs of events related to the Indian Armed Forces taken between November 20, 2023 and October 31, 2024

Published - October 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Naval Command, Kochi, will conduct the 13th edition of the Military Photo Exhibition on November 23 and 24 as part of the Navy Week celebrations 2024.

The photography contest for the exhibition being held in association with the Ernakulam Press Club for Photojournalists across India, has invited entries from photojournalists with a maximum of three photographs of events related to the Indian Armed Forces taken between November 20, 2023 and October 31, 2024. The photographs should have suitable English captions.

The first prize winner will receive a cash prize of ₹15,000, and the second and third prize winners will receive a cash award of ₹7,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. The winners will be announced on November 24 during the exhibition, which will be held at Centre Square Mall in Kochi.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST

