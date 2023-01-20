Entrepreneurs should contribute to nation building, says Cyient founder in Visakhapatnam

January 20, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated January 21, 2023 12:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Founder of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy has said that the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) has been improving year after year for the past six years and incentives and opportunities are aplenty for entrepreneurs.

Delivering the keynote address on “Importance of entrepreneurship to the nation” at the IT Summit ‘InfinITy Vizag 2023’, organised by the IT Association of AP (ITAAP), here, on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that way back in 1992, after the introduction of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation policies, India was precisely facing the same situation as Sri Lanka and Pakistan were facing today. Gold reserves were shipped out of India to pay the foreign exchange debts.

He said: “Today, the policies of the government have helped entrepreneurs to bring back that money in the form of foreign exchange. The forex reserves of the nation stand at $500 billion. This is the contribution of entrepreneurs to nation building. I had started my company with an investment of ₹20 lakh. Today, the company employs 18,000 people, and the network of our company is ₹10,000 crore. This is my contribution to the nation.”

Entrepreneurs were not just wealth creators but should also share it with others, and contribute to nation building. The companies contribute 2% of their profits on CSR activities for the development of the community around them. He advised entrepreneurs to give back to society.

Earlier, during the inaugural session, Mr. Reddy said that technology has pervaded all industries and the pace of absorption of technology was increasing rapidly. During the past few years, the adoption of technology by consumers was like never before. He cited the example of WhatsApp attracting 600 million users in the last four years.

He stressed on the importance of strengthening the education system and make student ‘job ready’. He felt that ‘deep technology’ should be taught in the classroom.

IT Advisor to the Government of AP Vidya Sagar J gave a special address on the thrust being given by the State government to IT and use of digital technology. AP has retained its position as the number 1 State in ‘Ease of Doing Business’.