Enthusiasm marks Utkal Divas

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2019 01:11 IST

Food festival and a cultural programme are the highlights

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj (USS), a premier socio-cultural organisation, celebrated 84th Utkal Divas-the State Formation Day on its premises at Dasapalla Hills on Monday.

An Odia food festival and a cultural programme were the highlights of this year’s celebrations.

Odisha was the first State to be formed on the basis of language on this day in 1936 by the sacrifice and efforts of luminaries like Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Krishna Chandra Gajapati, Sri Ram Chandra Bhanj and other freedom fighters.

The food festival which was inaugurated by USS president J.K. Nayak was an instant hit. The members of the public savoured yummy Odia delicacies like Malpua, Dahi Bara Alu Dum, Guguni Chhena Poda, Suji Manda, Chhena Kakara Masala Vada and Cuttacki Chat at stalls put up by the members of the USS. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Chittaranjan Pati inaugurated the cultural progrmame.

A troupe deputed by the Department of Culture, Government from Odisha, Utkal Dance and Research Academy led by Rashmi Prabha Sahoo performed dance drama Naari on women empowerment.

Mr. Nayak and USS secretary P.K. Biswal thanked the members for their cooperation in making the programme a grand success.