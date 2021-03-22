Enter court premises only when there is compelling reason: DLSA Chairman

‘People should utilise the facility of virtual hearing’

The Chairman of DLSA (District Legal Services Authority) and Principal District Judge A. Hari Haranadha Sarma has urged people to enter the court premises only when there is convincing reason, urgency or specific instructions to attend court.

He stated this in a press note released on Monday, in view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the entire country and in the district.

He also urged people to utilise the facility of virtual hearing and E-Courts and for necessary information to call the staff concerned.

The list of staff members and their phone numbers (court-wise) have already been furnished to Bar Association, Visakhapatnam, and the same will be placed in the district court website shortly, he stated.

He said that there will be checking at the entry points with thermal gun and no one will be allowed without wearing a mask.

He also requested everyone to maintain the physical distance protocol and observe norms, as stipulated by Central and the State governments.

He said that violations and deviations will be seriously viewed and handled as per the penal laws if necessary.