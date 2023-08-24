HamberMenu
ENT surgeon from Visakhapatnam trains 300 doctors in Bangladesh

August 24, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Appa Rao (centre), an ENT surgeon from Visakhapatnam, performing a surgery at a national workshop in Bangladesh last week.

Dr. SKE Appa Rao, past president of the Indian Society of Otology, participated in an ossiculoplasty and rhinoplasty workshop, organised by the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery of Sir Salimullah Medical College at Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 19 and 20.

A noted ENT surgeon from the city, Dr. Appa Rao has demonstrated ear drum reconstruction, occular chain reconstruction, otosclerosis, and cholesteatoma through six live surgeries to 300 ENT surgeons, who had attended from all over Bangladesh. All these surgeries were meant to improve hearing in patients. The Bangladesh ENT Association felicitated him for training their surgeons.

“The incidence of hearing problems, especially middle ear infections, is high in Bangladesh. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of water bodes, and the practice of taking bath in them, without adhering to hygiene,” he told mediapersons on his return to the city.

Dr. Appa Rao had also conducted 67 training programmes for ENT surgeons in various countries like Singapore, Dubai, Nepal, Italy and Germany in his long career spanning four decades. He has conducted 18 national workshops in Visakhapatnam, including one at GVP Medical College in February, this year.

He also conducts workshops in Bengaluru every year through which he trains the ENT surgeons on cadavers.

