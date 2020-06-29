ENT hospital staff stage protest

Over 100 employees of the Government ENT Hospital, owing allegiance to the AP Medical Employees Union (AITUC), staged a protest outside the hospital on Monday seeking 14-day home quarantine.

The APMEU branch secretary M. Satyanarayana and president P. Sehsu Kumar said that 35,805 persons were screened for COVID-19 at the hospital since March 22, this year. In the last seven days, a total of seven persons had tested positive in the hospital. All the other staff of the hospital have to be considered as primary contacts of those, who had tested positive. The employees were worried about the safety of their family members, particularly children. The hospital authorities were not showing any concern towards the health of the employees, who have been performing duties with dedication despite the unprecedented crisis. The union leaders sought home quarantine for 14 days for all the staff of the hospital as was being done at other government hospitals like KGH.

“After the quarantine period, we will rejoin duties and perform our duties with the same dedication as in the past,” they said.