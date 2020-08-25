Visakhapatnam

Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao asked the local political representatives to make sure all the government welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries in their constituencies. He also urged them to create more awareness about the government schemes and activities among people.

He conducted a review meet with local MLAs and other leaders and discussed about COVID-19 measures, Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu, NREGS, YSR Cheyutha, functioning of rythu bharosa centres and a few others, at Circuit House here on Tuesday. He asked the MLAs to take all measures to fight vector-borne diseases, apart from taking measures over COVID-19. He also took stock of development activities in the constituencies. The Minister also asked the leaders to make sure the Nadu-Nedu works were completed before commencement of the classes.

Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, Narsipatnam MLA P. Uma Shankar Ganesh, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MP G. Madhavi and a few others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 11:05:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/ensure-welfare-schemes-reach-people-minister/article32440724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story