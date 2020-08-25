Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao asked the local political representatives to make sure all the government welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries in their constituencies. He also urged them to create more awareness about the government schemes and activities among people.
He conducted a review meet with local MLAs and other leaders and discussed about COVID-19 measures, Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu, NREGS, YSR Cheyutha, functioning of rythu bharosa centres and a few others, at Circuit House here on Tuesday. He asked the MLAs to take all measures to fight vector-borne diseases, apart from taking measures over COVID-19. He also took stock of development activities in the constituencies. The Minister also asked the leaders to make sure the Nadu-Nedu works were completed before commencement of the classes.
Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, Narsipatnam MLA P. Uma Shankar Ganesh, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MP G. Madhavi and a few others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath