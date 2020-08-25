Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Minister

‘Take all steps to fight diseases’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao asked the local political representatives to make sure all the government welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries in their constituencies. He also urged them to create more awareness about the government schemes and activities among people.

He conducted a review meet with local MLAs and other leaders and discussed about COVID-19 measures, Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu, NREGS, YSR Cheyutha, functioning of rythu bharosa centres and a few others, at Circuit House here on Tuesday. He asked the MLAs to take all measures to fight vector-borne diseases, apart from taking measures over COVID-19. He also took stock of development activities in the constituencies. The Minister also asked the leaders to make sure the Nadu-Nedu works were completed before commencement of the classes.

Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, Narsipatnam MLA P. Uma Shankar Ganesh, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MP G. Madhavi and a few others were present.