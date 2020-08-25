Ensure voter lists ready by Jan. 25: CEO

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the voter enrolment programme has been going on smoothly in the district. He was speaking to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO K. Vijayanand in a video conference here on Tuesday. He said that the Assistant Electoral Officer posts will soon be filled. He also said that all the pending tasks will be taken up. Mr. Vijayanand said that the officials should ensure that voter lists are ready by January 25, 2021. The corrections and the additions in the voters list should be finished by January 5, he instructed. The gram/village secretariat staff should be appointed as booth-level officials. To create awareness about voting, special campaigns should be conducted on September 28, 29 and November 12,13, he said. He also asked offiials to organise awareness programmes for youth.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, District Revenue Officer, (DRO) A. Prasad and a few others were present.