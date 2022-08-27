Ensure uninterrupted power supply, Andhra Pradesh Transco JMD tells officials

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Transco Vigilance Joint Managing Director (JMD) B. Malla Reddy has instructed the APEPDCL officials to take necessary steps to provide uninterrupted quality power to consumers and also to take necessary steps to prevent power thefts.

As part of his field-level visit here on Saturday, the JMD checked the functioning of the SCADA Centre at Pedawaltair, GVMC GIS sub-station and outdoor sub-station at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam city along with CMD K. Santhosha Rao, Director B.Ramesh Prasad, CGM V. Vijayalalitha and Chief Vigilance Officer A.V.L Prasanna Kumar.

Later a review meeting was conducted at APEPDCL corporate office with officials of all five circles. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the good performance of EPDCL in all wings. He asked the EPDCL officials to conduct awareness programmes for consumers and staff on safety standards.