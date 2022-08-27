Ensure uninterrupted power supply, Andhra Pradesh Transco JMD tells officials

‘Take steps to prevent power thefts’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 27, 2022 23:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Transco Vigilance Joint Managing Director (JMD) B. Malla Reddy has instructed the APEPDCL officials to take necessary steps to provide uninterrupted quality power to consumers and also to take necessary steps to prevent power thefts.

As part of his field-level visit here on Saturday, the JMD checked the functioning of the SCADA Centre at Pedawaltair, GVMC GIS sub-station and outdoor sub-station at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam city along with CMD K. Santhosha Rao, Director B.Ramesh Prasad, CGM V. Vijayalalitha and Chief Vigilance Officer A.V.L Prasanna Kumar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later a review meeting was conducted at APEPDCL corporate office with officials of all five circles. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the good performance of EPDCL in all wings. He asked the EPDCL officials to conduct awareness programmes for consumers and staff on safety standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app