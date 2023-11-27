Ensure transparency in electoral roll revision, officials directed in Visakhapatnam

November 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) and Voter Roll Observer J. Shyamala Rao has directed the officials concerned to abide by the guidelines and ensure transparency in the revision of electoral rolls.

The Roll Observer was in the city, as part of his tour of North Andhra districts, on Monday. He inspected the polling stations under Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam West and Visakhapatnam North constituencies. He examined the voter lists and records and asked the officials concerned on the addition, deletion of names, issue of notices and on the number of voters falling under each polling booth and enrolment of new voters.

Mr. Shyamala Rao commenced his inspection starting with the ZP High School Polling Station at Akkireddypalem under Gajuwaka constituency. He inquired about the details of voters from polling booth no. 154 to 162. He asked the officials and staff not to give scope for any errors in the preparation of the rolls. Later, he inspected the polling station at the Marripalem Railway Aided High School, and the Polytechnic College under Visakhapatnam North constituency.

He asked the officials to be careful in the deletion of the names of voters. Notices have to be sent to the voters concerned, in the case of duplicate votes, and their consent has to be taken before deleting their names from the rolls. The receipts, pertaining to the notices issued, have to be carefully preserved. He directed the officials concerned not to give any scope for disputes in the revision of electoral rolls.

RDO Hussain Saheb, Special Deputy Collectors Lakshma Reddy and Akhila, Tahsildars Anand Kumar, K. Jaya and Srivalli, and other revenue officials accompanied the Roll Observer.