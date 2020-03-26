‘Ensure supply of essentials to Visakha Agency’

ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji has directed the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities in Visakhapatnam Agency during the lockdown.

In a video conference with Tahsildars, MPDOs and GCC officials on Thursday, Mr. Balaji asked all the government officials working in the 11 Agency mandals to work in coordination and ensure hassle-free transport of essential commodities.

“The officials should hold talks with the representatives of local trade associations and issue permits to vehicles engaged in the transport of essential commodities,” he said. The ITDA PO further said that prices of essential commodities should be kept under control and the checkposts set up in the Agency areas should be manned properly.

No feasts, jatara

Taking strong exception to the organisation of feasts and jataras in the Agency, Mr. Balaji asked the revenue officials to register criminal cases against the organisers of such event during the lockdown period.

He also asked the health officials and village volunteers to complete the comprehensive survey pertaining to COVID-19.

Mr. Balaji called upon the people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms while purchasing essential commodities and vegetables from shops.

Additional DMHO Leela Prasad, District Panchayat Officer Satyanarayana, Tahsildars and MPDOs of 11 mandals participated in the video conference.