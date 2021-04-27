Ensure smooth conduct of Inter exams, officials told

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu has directed the officials to make arrangements for the safe and peaceful conduct of the Intermediate theory examinations to be held from May 5 to 19.

The Joint Collector held a meeting with coordination committee officials for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The examinations will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A total of 1,07,322 candidates are expected to attend the exam to be held at 116 centres. A total of 25,390 boys and 26,374 girls are expected to attend the first-year examinations. A total of 27,250 boys and 28,308 girls are expected to attend the second-year examinations.

The examinations will be held at 80 centres in urban, 25 centres in rural and 11 centres in the Agency areas. The JC said that non-teaching staff were appointed as COVID Protocol Officers to ensure implementation of norms. Students attending the examinations should invariably wear masks, observe social distance and use sanitiser. Thermal scanners would be arranged at all examination centres. All the 116 centres would have CC cameras and they would be monitored. There would be four Flying Squads and five Sitting Squads to prevent copying. He directed the GVMC officials to provide drinking water and ensure sanitation and the AP EPDCL authorities to prevent power shutdowns at the examination centres. He also asked the RTC officials to operate special buses to the exam centres. The DM & HO was asked to arrange ANMs and ASHA workers at the examination centres.

Regional Inspection Officer of the Intermediate Board B. Sujata was among those present.